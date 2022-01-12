Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

LW opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

