Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Cap of $13.24 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $891,217.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

