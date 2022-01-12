Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.50

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and traded as low as $17.90. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 213,004 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

