Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.50

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and traded as low as $17.90. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 213,004 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $630.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
