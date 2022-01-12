Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 6,000 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $720,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bumble by 242.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 39.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bumble by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,949. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.