Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $538,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after buying an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,539,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

