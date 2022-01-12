Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,393 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMAC. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,438,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $993,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 203,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,540. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.