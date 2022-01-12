Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,936 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diageo by 396.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $209.23. 7,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,692. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

