Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 761 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,751. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.