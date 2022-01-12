LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.96

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.70. LianBio shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 570 shares.

LIAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that LianBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

