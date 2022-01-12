Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by 121.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.