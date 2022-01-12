Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for 0.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,807,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,887,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 in the last quarter.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 43,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

