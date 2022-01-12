Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $677.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $707.30 million and the lowest is $649.50 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,715,695 shares of company stock worth $112,038,312. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.