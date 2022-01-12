Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,985.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001486 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $191,985.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00322100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

