Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$104.00 to C$62.00. The stock traded as low as C$43.57 and last traded at C$43.63, with a volume of 157237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.03.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

