Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.71. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
