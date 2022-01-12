Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $52.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMST. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.71. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

