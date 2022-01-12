Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 271.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $336.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.64 and a 200-day moving average of $314.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

