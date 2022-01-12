Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Achieves $8.38 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $741.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

