LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of LIVN traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $84.73. 198,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $93.89.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in LivaNova by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

