LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. 3,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.57. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.16.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.