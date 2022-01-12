Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 63 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 53.14 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.78. The company has a market cap of £37.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.41 ($0.72).

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,259.59).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.