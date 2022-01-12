Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.29

Loews Co. (NYSE:L)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

