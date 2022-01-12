$LONDON (LONDON) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $673,854.61 and $262.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, $LONDON has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00078309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.55 or 0.07569563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,513.89 or 0.99831394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003215 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

