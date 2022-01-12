Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

