Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.