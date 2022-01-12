Loop Capital Raises SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $175.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

SNX stock opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

