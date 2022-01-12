Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.03. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

