Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $92,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $232.65 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.