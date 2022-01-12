Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $83.87 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,561 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.92% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $83,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,793,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,380. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.78 and a twelve month high of $225.46. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

