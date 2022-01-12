Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,230 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.64% of Bumble worth $97,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $190,000.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

