Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 52,811,200 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,811,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $100,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.