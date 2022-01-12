Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,891 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,766 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hanmi Financial worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth $245,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

