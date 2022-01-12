Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

