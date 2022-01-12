Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $974,000 Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

