Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

