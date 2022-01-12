Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $177,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

