Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $386.00 Price Target at Truist

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by Truist from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $346.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.