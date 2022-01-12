Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $386.00 Price Target at Truist

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by Truist from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.46.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $346.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
