Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires New Position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EAST stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 150,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,402. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%. The company had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $2,549,750.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

