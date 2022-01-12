Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $612,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 308,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,850,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

