Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 700 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 108,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,236. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

