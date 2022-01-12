M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.