M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDC opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

