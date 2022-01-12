Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 11,777 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

