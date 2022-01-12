Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $674.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $741.41 and a 200 day moving average of $743.37.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

