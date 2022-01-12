Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,372,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,396,000 after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,321,000 after purchasing an additional 456,043 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,996,000 after purchasing an additional 94,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,947,000 after purchasing an additional 849,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

