Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,160 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 68.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DRI stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.