Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 824.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

