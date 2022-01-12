Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 264.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 347,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Magnite by 8.7% during the third quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 723,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 15.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 779.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGNI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.