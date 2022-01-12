Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as low as C$2.21. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 7,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.03 million and a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.51.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.7833476 EPS for the current year.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

