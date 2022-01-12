MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 934.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,263 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of MannKind worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,357 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,405,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

