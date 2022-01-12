ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of ManpowerGroup worth $35,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. 1,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

