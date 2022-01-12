Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MARA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $5,333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $354,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

